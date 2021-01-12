Wild New Deepfake Has Harrison Ford Playing Daniel Craig's Version Of Bond, James Bond

While Harrison Ford looks cool as Daniel Craig’s James Bond, the world is now in need of some crucial balance. By that, I mean that someone now officially has to create a deepfake of Mr. Craig taking the role of Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. in the Indiana Jones movies. Come to think of it, how the hell haven’t we thought of giving the mantle over to Daniel Craig when Harrison Ford is finished with it?! Sorry Chris Pratt fans: while this might be a deepfake, the questions that arise from its execution are all too real.