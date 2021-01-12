Chris Pratt's Next Movie Might Be Going To Streaming

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the Guardians of the Galaxy actor front and center in a role. We’ll have to wait longer than planned to see him reprise his roles as Star-Lord in the MCU and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films, but he has a wholly original film expected for release this year. Chris Pratt will star in The Tomorrow War, a science-fiction action flick about a man who is drafted to fight in a “future war," in whiich the fate of humanity is reliant on his ability to confront his past. The film was reportedly screened by major streaming services over the weekend and could be sold shortly, per Deadline.