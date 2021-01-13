It's The End Of An Era With Trailer For Netflix's To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Leave a Comment
When a saga like Jenny Han’s To All the Boys trilogy begins, there’s no telling when it will end up wrapping when all is said and done. All anyone can know is that by time that final flick arrives, it’ll be the end of an era. Now with the final film To All the Boys: Always and Forever set to drop in this calendar year, it’s time to say goodbye to Lara Jean, Peter, and the rest of the gang, with one last hurrah, and now we've gotten a look at the first trailer.
As you can see in the trailer above, it’s quite a last hurrah too, as Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s adorable high school sweethearts are going to prom, as well as on a senior trip to New York City, together. Yet there’s one pretty big question that hangs in the balance as the end of their senior year looms near: will Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship survive after one of them doesn’t go to Stanford? Admittedly, that last hook to the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer sucks the air out of the room, whether you’re a fan or a newbie.
The trailer for the final To All the Boys film couldn’t have come at a better time, as it was announced during Netflix’s big 2021 sneak peek that this series, as well as The Kissing Booth, would be delivering one final entry in their respective teen rom-com universes. Surely both of these franchises couldn’t go on forever, and there was always going to be an ending in sight. And in the case of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, it’s actually a really good idea for this movie to act as the end of this particular era.
In fact, if you've kept tabs on the books the Netflix movies are based around, you should know that author Jenny Han has only written three projects so far, so three movies would make perfect symmetrical sense as well. (Though it's worth noting the movies haven't strictly stuck to the timelines of the books as events and more have changed or shifted.) However, recently there was some talk about a fourth Netflix film after Han herself stoked the fires and seemed to indicate she was thinking of writing a fourth book.
Thus, I'm actually really happy that Netflix yesterday made super clear the direction the To All The Boys franchise was going in, though I suppose the subscription streaming service always reserves the right to change its mind, as happened with Lucifer and some other properties. For now, if you are a fan of Lara Jean, prepare to have some tissues handy as the movie is coming sooner rather than later.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever premieres on Netfilx on February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And if you’re looking to see what else is headed down the road as part of Netflix’s big push to have a new film out every week, check out the schedule below.