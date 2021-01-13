It's The End Of An Era With Trailer For Netflix's To All The Boys: Always And Forever

The trailer for the final To All the Boys film couldn’t have come at a better time, as it was announced during Netflix’s big 2021 sneak peek that this series, as well as The Kissing Booth, would be delivering one final entry in their respective teen rom-com universes. Surely both of these franchises couldn’t go on forever, and there was always going to be an ending in sight. And in the case of To All the Boys: Always and Forever, it’s actually a really good idea for this movie to act as the end of this particular era.