Universal Studios' First Super Nintendo World Has Been Delayed

While certainly those of us in the U.S. were already going to have a tough time making it to Japan as it was, with so many other new theme park lands and attractions being postponed due to the pandemic, fans were excited to see Super Nintendo World opening, even if many weren't actually going to be able to experience it at first. Disneyland's Avengers Campus was supposed to open last summer, but the theme park closure struck only a couple days after the grand opening date was announced. The word is Disneyland is hoping to open the land sometime this year, but getting the park open at all is certainly the top priority.