Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Seem To Confirm The Film’s Setting, And It’s Perfect

Fans have been chomping at the bit for details on Spider-Man 3, as Marvel Studios and Sony have remained mum when it comes to the plot of the highly anticipated threequel. This hasn’t, however, stopped reports from surfacing and, if even half of them are true, the web-slinger’s third solo outing could very well be the Marvel Cinematic Universe event of the year. One of the things fans are probably wondering when the film takes place. Well, some photos now seem to have confirmed the film’s setting, and it could be more perfect for a Spidey movie.
Spider-Man 3 is currently filming in Atlanta, which is where production has been taking place since October. The cast and crew have been careful not to show or say anything about the production, but leaked set photos from Atlanta filming (shared by Twitter user @mattlovescinema) appear to have confirmed that the movie will be, at least partially set, during Christmas time. The photos in question tease a snowy, urban landscape that highlights a pastry shop. A holiday setting would also mean that the film doesn’t take place immediately after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
This makes Spider-Man 3 the second MCU film to have the holiday season as a backdrop, after 2013’s Iron Man 3. I guess it’s only fitting that Peter Parker get a Christmas-infused third installment just like his late mentor, Tony Stark. Of course, this will also be the first time audiences have seen a live-action Spider-Man film set during Christmas. Sam Raimi’s 2002 film overlapped with Thanksgiving, but no other big-screen Spidey adventure has truly tackled a holiday theme. Though Into the Spider-Verse deserves credit for Peter Parker’s holiday tunes.
Given the mostly upbeat nature of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise, a joyous holiday atmosphere would lend itself well to the upcoming movie. It was fun to watch Parker and his teen friends enjoy the feelings that accompany homecoming and the intrigue that comes with visiting other countries. Seeing Ned, Michelle and even Flash take in the spirit of the holidays would be sweet. Plus, with the film currently set to release in December, the timing couldn’t be any better.
Of course, things may not be all that jolly for Peter Parker when viewers catch up with him again. Far From Home’s mid-credits scene saw the young hero have his secret identity revealed to the world. He was also framed for Quentin Beck’s death as well as the villain’s drone attack in London.
All of this makes one wonder how Doctor Strange, those reported Spider-Men and the rumored Daredevil would work their way into the story. There’s also the matter of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who Parker will likely have to contend with.
The possibility of Spider-Man fighting returning villains and teaming up with various heroes is exciting, but a Christmas setting is a great way to appropriately wrap a bow on the film. It’s unclear as to whether or not the plot will be joyous for Peter Parker, but the film is definitely shaping up to be the perfect gift for fans.
Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.