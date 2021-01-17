Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Seem To Confirm The Film’s Setting, And It’s Perfect

Fans have been chomping at the bit for details on Spider-Man 3, as Marvel Studios and Sony have remained mum when it comes to the plot of the highly anticipated threequel. This hasn’t, however, stopped reports from surfacing and, if even half of them are true, the web-slinger’s third solo outing could very well be the Marvel Cinematic Universe event of the year. One of the things fans are probably wondering when the film takes place. Well, some photos now seem to have confirmed the film’s setting, and it could be more perfect for a Spidey movie.