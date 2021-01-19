New Snyder Cut Image Teases Steppenwolf’s Deadly Alternate Battle With The Atlanteans

Leave a Comment
While there are countless superhero movies out there, a few have had truly unique lives. Just look at Justice League, which had a disappointing life at the box office following the theatrical cut's alteration by the studio. But after years of fan campaigns the Snyder Cut is becoming a reality, and expected to be released on HBO Max sometime this year. The filmmaker has been sharing glimpse at this alternate version, and the latest teases Steppenwolf's deadly assault on the Atlanteans.
Just like in the theatrical cut of Justice League, the Snyder Cut will see Steppenwolf coming into contact with Atlanteans, presumably in search of the Wonder Box. But the sequence itself will go down quite differently, and Zack Snyder shared a photo from the editor's bay that teased the carnage to come. Check it out below.
Honestly, this movie can't come out soon enough. Every new bit of information of footage from the Snyder Cut teases what a different experience it'll be to Justice League's theatrical cut. We'll just have to wait and see exactly what goes down when Steppenwolf clashes with soldiers from Aquaman's home.
The above photo comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Vero account. He often uses social media to tease moments from the Snyder Cut, and this last post was no exception. The filmmaker is teasing the audio quality of Steppenwolf's fight with the Atlanteans, but the fans are no doubt more interest in what he's showing us on the screen.
From what we've seen of the Snyder Cut, Steppenwolf is going to look drastically different than he did when Justice League was originally released. He's far more monstrous, is covered in shiny scales. The above image shows him after seemingly killing an Atlantean soldier. You can check out a zoomed in version of Zack Snyder's post below.
Ouch. Looks like Steppenwolf will be no less deadly when Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max sometime this year. What's more, the stakes will be raised with the inclusion of Darkseid, who was seen in the first teaser for the Snyder Cut. And fans can't wait to see how the battles for the Mother Boxes go down in this take on the story.
In the zoomed in image we see Steppenwolf kneeling over the body of just one soldier. He's notably on the surface, seemingly showing a big change to the setting. Alternatively the image can be from the new version of the flashback, which reveals the origin of the Mother Boxes and the battle against Darkseid. Only time will tell.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.