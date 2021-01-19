New Snyder Cut Image Teases Steppenwolf’s Deadly Alternate Battle With The Atlanteans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While there are countless superhero movies out there, a few have had truly unique lives. Just look at Justice League, which had a disappointing life at the box office following the theatrical cut's alteration by the studio. But after years of fan campaigns the Snyder Cut is becoming a reality, and expected to be released on HBO Max sometime this year. The filmmaker has been sharing glimpse at this alternate version, and the latest teases Steppenwolf's deadly assault on the Atlanteans.