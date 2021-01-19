Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Vagina’ Candle From Goop Reportedly Exploded Inside Home

After the lawsuit, Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop continued to make headlines for the unhealthy side effects that were reported to be associated with many of its products. The brand and its TV show have also been criticized for the medical practices it advertises, which some could be dangerous. Paltrow has previously admitted that she doesn't always know the ins and outs of the lifestyle brand she founded. With the brand's modern-day take on wellness, she even finds herself wondering about the exact marketing approach of the company.