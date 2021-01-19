First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride

It was mere days before Disneyland announced its closure in March of 2019 that it was announced that the long awaited Avengers Campus would open that summer. That obviously didn't happen, and now we wait not only for Avengers Campus but for both Disneyland theme parks themselves to reopen. While we have no idea when we'll finally get to experience everything Avengers Campus has to offer, Disneyland dropped a bit of a tease today with the first look at Tom Holland filming his scenes as Peter Parker that will be part of the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction.