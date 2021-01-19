Comments

First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride

It was mere days before Disneyland announced its closure in March of 2019 that it was announced that the long awaited Avengers Campus would open that summer. That obviously didn't happen, and now we wait not only for Avengers Campus but for both Disneyland theme parks themselves to reopen. While we have no idea when we'll finally get to experience everything Avengers Campus has to offer, Disneyland dropped a bit of a tease today with the first look at Tom Holland filming his scenes as Peter Parker that will be part of the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction.

Like the Guardians of the Galaxy before him, Tom Holland will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role for a Disney theme park attraction. He'll play Peter Parker, and, one assumes, Spider-Man as well, who will welcome guests to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB. That's the setup for the new ride, that will give guests the chance to sling webs like Spider-Man from a special vehicle. Check out scenes of Holland filming his scenes and discussing the new attraction in the video below.

Tom Holland himself says that he's never felt more like Spider-Man than he did on this new ride, which is about the best possible sales pitch one could want. The video from Disney shows Holland doing his best web shooter moves and, while we can't see what he's shooting at, we know that he's taking down malfunctioning Spider-bots, with each move as webs are fired at them on a 3D screen.

It all looks so awesome that I certainly can't wait to actually ride the attraction. The problem, of course, is that we have absolutely no idea when we'll actually be able to do that. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been closed for 10 months and there's no reopening date in sight. Without knowing when Disney California Adventure will be able to fully reopen to guests we can't even guess when Avengers Campus will finally open.

Still, the fact that Disney is even bothering to tease Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure would seem to indicate an expectation the ride is closer to opening. Avengers Campus was four months away when Disneyland Resort shutdown and one expects it could probably open on the same day that the parks do if Disneyland wanted to do that, though its's more likely there will be some sort of gap just to help manage crowds a bit better.

Alongside Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure is set to be a Doctor Strange themed attraction that we know even less about than we do this one. An Avengers Quinjet E-ticket ride is also planned for Avengers Campus, but that will be part of a second phase to the new land and there no estimates when that will happen yet.

