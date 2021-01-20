Deadpool’s Colossus Actor Responds To Joining The MCU

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Given the popularity of superhero movies, a number of cinematic universes have been born over the last decade. The genre faced a major shakeup when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, with fans hoping to see heroes like the Fantastic Four and Deadpool join the MCU. It was recently revealed that Ryan Reynolds' R-rated character will be doing just that, and now Colossus actor Stefan Kapicic has responded to the news.
Serbian actor Stefan Kapicic has played Colossus in both Deadpool movies, using a mixture of voice acting and motion capture to bring the hulking 7-foot X-Man to life. In many ways Colossus is the heart of the franchise, and fans are eager to see him join the MCU proper. Kapicic responded to this news on social media, posting
Short and sweet, but it looks like Stefan Kapicic is jazzed about joining the MCU with Deadpool 3. After all, the X-Men have been noticeably missing from the franchise so far. Colossus has the potential to be the first, although exactly how these concepts will be introduced to the shared universe remains a mystery.
The above post comes to us from the personal Twitter of Stefan Kapicic. The actor didn't actually give a quote, and simply let an emoji share his excitement about Colossus and Deadpool jumping into a much bigger narrative pool. We'll just have to see how the powerful mutant shakes things up whenever Deadpool 3 actually comes to fruition.
The MCU thus far is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It took a few years for Disney to officially acquire 20th Century Fox and its properties, and in that time Deadpool fans were left wondering what would happen to the acclaimed, R-rated franchise. Luckily the plans to keep the rating were confirmed, and most recently Kevin Feige himself revealed that Ryan Reynolds' signature character would be joining the shared universe.
There are a ton of questions regarding the future of the MCU, including Deadpool's inclusion. Because Kevin Feige also confirmed that the House of Mouse isn't focused on Deadpool 3 just yet, as Ryan Reynolds has a busy schedule that currently doesn't allow him to play the Merc with the Mouth. Until then, we'll have to see if mutants are somehow introduced to the shared universe through another project.
Marvel fans have a number of theories about how mutants might be introduced, many of them revolving around Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. That character is usually a mutant in the comics, and audiences think that something world-changing could occur in Disney+'s WandaVision. Additionally, she's got a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has a title might include the maguffin needed to bring the X-Men into the MCU.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.