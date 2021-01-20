Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Talking Trash About Beating Up The Avengers

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a strange place, as both Black Widow and Eternals were originally meant to have hit theaters by this time. But there are a number of highly anticipated Marvel blockbusters in the works, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming origin story will introduce Simu Liu's superpowered title character. And before his grand entrance Liu is already having fun talking smack about beating up The Avengers.
While Phase Four of the MCU was delayed a full year, Marvel Studios has been hard at work on future projects like Spider-Man 3 and Shang-Chi. Simu Liu and the rest of the cast wrapped filming back in October, with nothing left to do but wait for the fist images or footage. Liu was recently asked how his character would fare in a battle against Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man, to which he responded:
I win! Shang-Chi. I could debate this as a fan for hours, but now that I’ve got some skin in the game, I have to think I could take any of these guys on. Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch. As for his other skills and powers, you’ll have to wait and see.
How delightfully cryptic. It looks like Shang-Chi will showcase a variety of abilities throughout his MCU debut in The Legend of the Ten Rings. And aside from his martial arts training, Simu Liu maintains that the upcoming superhero would be able to take some of the most iconic characters from the greater shared universe.
Simu Liu's comments to Toronto Life are sure to help buoy excitement for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not much is known about that mysterious blockbuster, except for the impressive starring cast that will be joining Liu. Notable names include Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. The latter actor is particularly not worthy because he'll be playing a more authentic version of The Mandarin.
The upcoming release of Shang-Chi is particularly exciting due to ongoing conversations about representation and inclusion in the media. The first two phases of the MCU was the subject of some criticism for focusing almost entirely on stories revolving around white men. Since then Marvel Studios has moved forward with projects featuring women and people of color, with Phase Four set to break new ground with projects like Eternals.
Luckily, the wait for Shang-Chi isn't going to be too long, at least compared to some far away movies like Guardians 3. After all, the movie is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 9th, in a packed year for the MCU. We'll just have to see if that date is met, or if the project is ultimately delayed. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.