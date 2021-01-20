Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Talking Trash About Beating Up The Avengers

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a strange place, as both Black Widow and Eternals were originally meant to have hit theaters by this time. But there are a number of highly anticipated Marvel blockbusters in the works, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming origin story will introduce Simu Liu's superpowered title character. And before his grand entrance Liu is already having fun talking smack about beating up The Avengers.