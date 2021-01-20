Comments

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Marvel Loot Crate Giveaway

Marvel Gear & Goods Crate

We're excited to partner with Loot Crate for an 'AMAZING' giveaway! We're giving away three of the 'Amazing' themed Marvel Gear & Goods crates (pictured in the image above), so don't miss your chance to be one of the three lucky winners!

Loot Crate is swinging into spring with everyone’s friendly neighborhood crime fighter in March’s ‘Amazing’ themed Marvel crate. Your Spidey sense will be tingling when you discover items you can’t find anywhere else inspired by the Spider-Man universe.

The March ‘Amazing’ crate includes a variety of sensational goods. Web up these collectibles starting with a Miles Morales Villains Trucker Hat (pictured below). Pair it with an original Spider-Man Heathered Tee (also pictured below) as you drink from your Spider-Man Juice Glass. There are even more Amazing collectibles to discover in the newest Marvel Gear & Goods crate, so simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 10th, 2021.

Spider-Man T-Shirt and Miles Morales Villains Trucker Hat

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above. The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on February 10th, 2021. The winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

