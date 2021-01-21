Tiffany Haddish Got Her Own Catchphrase Shaved Onto Her Head

Leave a Comment
The page has officially turned to 2021. While we haven’t quite returned to normalcy here in the U.S. New Year’s resolutions are still afoot, and it looks to be a great time to explore reinvention since many of us are still staying at home. Tiffany Haddish is coming off an incredible 2020 and has taken the opportunity to switch things up with a fabulous haircut that is completely on brand for her.
Over the summer, Tiffany Haddish decided to cut her hair short – and I mean bald short, and it’s been looking great. The Girls Trip actress loves her close-shaven look because she cuts out hours of haircare and she’s always wanted to take the plunge with some extra snips to the head. And now she’s sending a message with an updated hairstyle that literally has a message on the back of her head.
In a series of Instagram live videos, Tiffany Haddish excitedly showed off that she got her catchphrase “She Ready” above her neck in yellow cursive letters thanks to Los Angeles stylist Robert LaMarr Randle. She was absolutely pumped to share the intricate design to her followers with a five-minute video showcasing the unique new look.
The 41-year-old actress and comedian has been saying “She Ready” for as long as we can remember and quickly made the catchphrase and instant association we have with her. One of her comedy specials, which aired on Showtime in 2017, was titled Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood. Haddish has also used the words to create her Netflix comedy series They Ready, as well as for her recently launched She Ready internship program. So it belongs right on her head, for sure.
In the video, Tiffany Haddish made it clear that she might actually be excited for fans to pass by her on the street realizing it's her from the back, especially since her mask does a pretty good job of covering most of her face in outings. At the end of the post, she shared how she couldn’t wait to show her “man,” rapper Common, who she met on Bumble while quarantining last year.
Over the summer, Tiffany Haddish cut off her long braids for the clean-shaven scalp after explaining that she’s been wanting to see what her head looked like without hair for years. The actress said she knew the rest of her body and had always been curious to see herself without a head of hair. And it looks fab:
Tiffany Haddish looks like she’s not letting anything hold her back right now, and it’s a really refreshing energy to gaze upon from a Hollywood star. She’s called her relationship with Common the first time she’s been with someone who is trying to get her “light shine even bigger and motivate” her. She’s also lost 40 pounds during a 30-day program she was part of. Now she seriously is owning her signature quote with her statement hairstyle.