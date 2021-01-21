Tiffany Haddish Got Her Own Catchphrase Shaved Onto Her Head

The 41-year-old actress and comedian has been saying “She Ready” for as long as we can remember and quickly made the catchphrase and instant association we have with her. One of her comedy specials, which aired on Showtime in 2017, was titled Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood. Haddish has also used the words to create her Netflix comedy series They Ready, as well as for her recently launched She Ready internship program. So it belongs right on her head, for sure.