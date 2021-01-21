The Matrix 4’s Priyanka Chopra Talks Her Character And Filming During COVID

The delay in The Matrix 4's filming resulted in the movie being pushed back to December of this year. With production officially wrapped, now comes the difficult task of editing the film, presumably with extensive visual effects. And as we get closer to the sequel's release, hopefully the first official glimpses at the film will come. And that includes a look at Priyanka Chopra's character.

The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.