The Matrix 4’s Priyanka Chopra Talks Her Character And Filming During COVID

Last year was an unprecedented one, and the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt when sets around the world were shut down. One of these projects was Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, which was in the midst of shooting in San Francisco when the delay occurred. Production recently wrapped overseas, and fans are eager to meet the batch of newcomers that will be joining Keanu Reeves. Chief among them is actress/producer Priyonka Chopra, who recently teased a bit about her mysterious character and what it was like filming in the midst of COVID.
The Matrix 4 will bring back a handful of returning actors, including OG stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. But Lana Wachowski assembled a killer cast of newcomers as well, with Priyanka Chopra just one of the many notable names involved. She recently spoke to her work on that highly anticipated sci-fi sequel, teasing:
I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect. What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set.
If there's one thing that Matrix fans know about the beloved franchise, it's to expect the unexpected. And it seems Priyanka Chopra's unnamed character is going to be chock full of those when she makes her debut in The Matrix 4. We'll just have to wait for some official trailers or images to see exactly how Chopra will be when audiences jack back into the property.
Priyanka Chopra's comments to Variety offers the smallest sliver of information regarding The Matrix 4. The cast and crew have all been keeping their cards close to the chest, although Keanu Reeves has teased an epic love story that'll be present in the new sequel. Plus, the action is expected to be absolutely wild. What's more, she maintains that she felt very safe returning to work with the new health protocols.
Since no information about The Matrix 4's contents have been revealed, there are a ton of questions about exactly how the beloved franchise will return to theaters. Chief among them revolving around Neo and Trinity, who both seemingly died in The Matrix Revolutions. Is this a new simulation entirely, or a return what we knew? Hopefully answers will come sooner rather than later.
Priyanka Chopra's career has been seriously booming in the past few years, while she also made headlines for marrying Nick Jonas. In addition to her starring TV role in Quantico, she made notable film appearances in projects like Isn't It Romantic? and Baywatch. What's more, she's also a producer and recently brought Evil Eye to life on Amazon Prime.
The delay in The Matrix 4's filming resulted in the movie being pushed back to December of this year. With production officially wrapped, now comes the difficult task of editing the film, presumably with extensive visual effects. And as we get closer to the sequel's release, hopefully the first official glimpses at the film will come. And that includes a look at Priyanka Chopra's character.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.