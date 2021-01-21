Epic Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Shows How Much King Kong Has Grown

Of course, size is just one thing that factors into a brawl like this, and considering that Godzilla is also incredibly durable and can unleash atomic breath on his enemies, one could logically assume that this means he’ll have the edge of King Kong. However, as director Adam Wingard noted in 2019, this could be a “potential underdog fight,” and along with his growth spurt, King Kong has speed, agility and the ability to use tools on his side. It’s still hard to say who will emerge victorious in Godzilla vs. Kong, but at the very least, we’re guaranteed an epic battle or two.