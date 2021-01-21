Why Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy Just Saw His Odds To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond Improve

This also applies to Tom Hardy, as his gig as Sony’s Venom could also muddy the waters in his favor. So, if Cillian Murphy continues to mill about with this pool of recent favorites, and he keeps his books clear of any special gigs that’ll lock him into a Peaky Blinders-style commitment, we might see those odds grow even greater in his favor. Don’t worry about putting down your money just yet, as No Time To Die will likely be released before any sort of movement is had with the next 007; and even that is a subject that’s as suspenseful as whatever Rami Malek’s Safin has up his sleeves. So keep your martini supplies stocked and ready, as you can never tell when the next twist will come in the Bond legacy.