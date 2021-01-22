George Clooney Recalls That Time He Got Drunk And Then Had To Film With Michelle Pfeiffer

Leave a Comment
It has been over two decades since the George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer romantic comedy One Fine Day was released. Recently, the two former co-stars reunited to interview each other, speaking about the classic romantic comedy. Andn Clooney took the moment to mention being drunk and having to film with Pfeiffer.
George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer interviewed one another for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Clooney spoke on his recent film The Midnight Sky while Pfeiffer talked about her upcoming comedy French Exit. As they interviewed each other, the conversation to their classic romantic comedy One Fine Day. The two reminisced about their time on the 1996 film, and Clooney took the moment to reveal an unexpected moment during filming. According to the Oscar winner, he was under the impression that he didn’t have to report to set one day so he and a friend went out for drinks the night before. Unfortunately, this proved to be untrue as he received a message telling him to report to the set the next day. Clooney broke down the entire experience with Pfeiffer, saying:
I woke up at 5 in the morning. ‘I was like, ‘I feel OK.’ Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m still drunk.’ I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer and I sat down and you looked at me. You go, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t know we were going to work today.’ And you go, ‘You’re still drunk.’
For George Clooney, this set call was worse than usual due to the nature of the scene. The scene called for the actor and Michelle Pfeiffer to talk face-to-face, so it wasn't an ideal situation for either actor. He chatted with Pfeiffer further about it, saying:
Clooney: I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a —
Pfeiffer: Like a brewery.
Clooney: — like a distillery.
Over two decades after One Fine Day hit theaters, George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer were able to look back now with some hindsight and laughs. Clooney has come a long way since the rom-com was released – from Hollywood’s poster child for bachelorhood to a multifaceted family man.
At the time of One Fine Day’s release, Michelle Pfeiffer was one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses while George Clooney was just at the start of his film career. The film marked Clooney’s second starring role in a film. The romantic comedy was released in 1996 to mixed critical reception and lukewarm box office returns. Since then, the film has become one of the most cherished romantic comedies from the 1990s. If you want to reminisce over Clooney and Pfeiffer’s banter and love story, you can check out One Fine Day on Vudu.