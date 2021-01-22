George Clooney Recalls That Time He Got Drunk And Then Had To Film With Michelle Pfeiffer

George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer interviewed one another for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Clooney spoke on his recent film The Midnight Sky while Pfeiffer talked about her upcoming comedy French Exit. As they interviewed each other, the conversation to their classic romantic comedy One Fine Day. The two reminisced about their time on the 1996 film, and Clooney took the moment to reveal an unexpected moment during filming. According to the Oscar winner, he was under the impression that he didn’t have to report to set one day so he and a friend went out for drinks the night before. Unfortunately, this proved to be untrue as he received a message telling him to report to the set the next day. Clooney broke down the entire experience with Pfeiffer, saying: