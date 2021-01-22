Why Dakota Johnson’s Mardi Gras Scene From Our Friend Was Not As Glamorous As It Looked

We’re so suspended in the reality of a movie when we’re watching it that we don’t necessarily think about the circumstances that go into recreating moments such as those in Our Friend. Although it looks like Dakota Johnson may have been able to wave from a float in character at the famous celebration in New Orleans, it was a nearly 2 a.m. ordeal involving a single float during a time the Mardi Gras wasn’t even happening in Louisiana. Sounds like it was a bit of a strange ordeal for Johnson, but that’s movie magic for you!