Steve Martin Has Thoughts On Whether Planes, Trains And Automobiles Should Have An Oxford Comma

Released in 1987, Planes, Trains and Automobiles should've been a huge box office hit given the popularity of Steve Martin and John Candy at the time. The film also marked a change of pace for writer-director John Hughes, who at the time was known for his iconic teen dramas. While the film received acclaim from critics, it did modestly at the worldwide box office, managing to bring in over $49 million. But in the years since its release, the comedy has been regarded as a holiday classic for both Martin and Candy, especially during the Thanksgiving season.