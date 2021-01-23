Steve Martin Has Thoughts On Whether Planes, Trains And Automobiles Should Have An Oxford Comma

Leave a Comment
Steve Martin is regarded as one of comedy’s greatest contributors as, over the last six decades, he's made people laugh with his zany antics and great comic timing. Like many of his comedy peers, he was able to transition from being just a stand-up comedian to a bankable comedic actor in Hollywood. In his decades-long career, Martin has starred in many classic films, including the beloved John Hughes comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. And recently, the actor shared his thoughts about whether the film's title should have an Oxford comma.
It has been over three decades since Steve Martin teamed with the late John Candy for Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Martin has made many classics since then, but this comedic team-up holds a special place in the public’s heart. While the actor lives a low-key existence, he does manage to pop up on social media from time to time. So Martin recently decided to give his two cents on the Oxford comma on Twitter. Here’s what the comedic actor had to say:
Based on his post, Steve Martin still has his trademark witty sense of humor. Given the current grammatical debate, it as only natural that Martin decided to get a little intellectual when making his case. It is unknown if the film will suffer as a cause of this grammatical faux.
Released in 1987, Planes, Trains and Automobiles should've been a huge box office hit given the popularity of Steve Martin and John Candy at the time. The film also marked a change of pace for writer-director John Hughes, who at the time was known for his iconic teen dramas. While the film received acclaim from critics, it did modestly at the worldwide box office, managing to bring in over $49 million. But in the years since its release, the comedy has been regarded as a holiday classic for both Martin and Candy, especially during the Thanksgiving season.
Steve Martin also has a vast amount of affection for the film as well, and it seems to mean even more to him now due to the passing of John Candy. Just recently Martin got emotional while reminiscing about his late co-star.
Due to the film's enduring popularity, It seems Hollywood is inching to remake the Steve Martin film. Last year, it was reported that Will Smith and Kevin Hart would be teaming up for an updated version of the movie. Woke producer Ayesha Carr would take over for the late John Hughes as the remake’s writer. And it sounds like Hart is more than ready to go on a road trip with Smith.
Years after the release of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, it’s nice to see Steve Martin still find humor in the film, even if it’s just the title. Some classics can even find new life in the age of social media, just like two other Martin classics - Cheaper by the Dozen and Father of the Bride. If you want to reminisce over Steve Martin and John Candy’s great chemistry and gags, you can watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles and other buddy road trip movies on Hulu, Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play.