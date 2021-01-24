Creed II And The Expendables’ Dolph Lundgren Has Now Shared A Bernie Sanders Meme, And It’s Perfect

Once in a while, a meme goes viral and takes the world by storm. Many have come and gone, and the most recent has put Bernie Sanders at the forefront. The U.S. senator was one of many to attend the recent Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and, during the event, someone snapped a photo of Sanders sitting and bundled up, complete with a warm-looking set of mittens. Since the image hit the web, many have taken the senator’s likeness and placed it in various settings, leading to some incredible memes. Now, Creed II and The Expandables star Dolph Lundgren has joined in on the craze with a perfect meme.