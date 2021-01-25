Why Fantastic Beasts 3’s Delay In Filming Made Eddie Redmayne's Job Way Harder

The continual delays of film productions and releases have had all sorts of consequences. The biggest, of course, is simply that the biggest films haven't been able to be released at all. Major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had to reorder their entire slate because of that. Productions going back in front of the camera now have to do so with a host of new protocols in place. However, there are some other unfortunate consequences for the performers that come with delays. As Eddie Redmayne recently explained that the delays in Fantastic Beasts 3 have resulted in some scenes being more difficult to film than they otherwise would be.