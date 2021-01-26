Anthony Mackie And More Share Thoughts On One Of Outside The Wire's Most Intriguing Questions

Warning: minor spoilers for Outside The Wire are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, consider this your warning to head back inside the wire until you’ve caught up.

Netflix’s recent action blockbuster Outside The Wire is a fast-paced adventure set in the near future, where an android played by Anthony Mackie and a disgraced drone pilot played by Damson Idris team up to stop a major catastrophe. With the fate of the world, and control of a nuclear stockpile on the line, these military men will stop at nothing to see their objective through to its successful end. However, even though the resolution of the quest at the heart of director Mikael Håfström’s race to save humanity is pretty simple, there’s an odd-but-interesting question that’s left unanswered; and indeed, it deserves a clarification as soon as possible. So, just what the hell does G.U.M.P. stand for anyway?