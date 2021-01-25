Keira Knightley's Blunt Reason Why She Won’t Be Doing Nude Scenes Much Anymore

I don't have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men. I don’t want it to be one those horrible scenes where you’re all greased up and grunting. I’m not interested in doing that. If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that. But I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze.