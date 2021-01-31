Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...BOOM!: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

Most certainly, Lin-Manuel Miranda has proven himself throughout the past few years. The Hamilton and In the Heights actor-writer has many fans and several awards to his name, and he's not looking to slow down anytime soon. Rather, Miranda is currently hard-at-work on his feature directorial debut, Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM!, which is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson (Rent).

We've seen only a few quick bits of footage from this forthcoming title, but we're definitely curious to see Miranda's vision as a filmmaker. While we wait for tick, tick... BOOM!'s pending release later this year, though, we do know some key bits of information about the upcoming musical adaptation, which we'll share with you now!

Here's what we know (so far) about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick ... BOOM!