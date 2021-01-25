Turns Out Christopher Nolan Gave A Key Piece Of Advice For Jake Gyllenhaal's Donnie Darko

When talking about films with a cult following, 2001’s Donnie Darko is bound to find its way into the conversation. Originally premiering at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, it almost went straight to home video before securing a last minute theatrical release. The film had a solid return at the box office for an independent film, taking home $7.5 million on a $4.5 million budget and spawned a sequel. It also helped launch the career of Jake Gyllenhaal, who was only 19 when Donnie Darko was filmed. In addition to the impressive cast, another Hollywood juggernaut helped the movie secure its place in cinema history. It turns out that Christopher Nolan (a fan of time manipulation himself), had a hand in securing a theatrical release in addition to giving one piece of advice that made Donnie Darko easier to understand.