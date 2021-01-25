The Tomb Raider Sequel Just Took A Major Step Forward

Should everything go according to plan, Tomb Raider 2 will be the first film directed by Mischa Green, whose only previous experience in that department was on the eighth episode of Lovecraft County Season 1. She is far from a nascent in Hollywood, however. She got her start as a staff writer on the cult FX series Sons Of Anarchy, and followed that gig by writing episodes for shows like Heroes and Spartacus. Those experiences were followed by her first showrunning gig, co-creating the WGN series Underground with co-writer Joe Pokaski. That show only lasted two seasons, ending in 2017, but she returned to the small screen as the creator of the hit Lovecraft Country in 2020. A second season has not yet been confirmed, but presumably she will balance that work with the development of the video game adaptation.