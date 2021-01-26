A Godzilla, King Kong And Pacific Rim Team-Up Movie Has Been Suggested And We Need This To Happen Now

Perhaps the only complication to getting the Pacific Rim end of things into the works is the fact that the latest film in that series, Pacific Rim: Uprising, underperformed at the box office for Universal. So unless Godzilla vs. Kong does so well that Legendary wants to get as many monster movies off the tarmac as they can, it feels like the days of seeing Gypsy Avenger in action might be done. Which is exactly why the release of this latest MonsterVerse movie is so important to an idea that, should it come to pass, could bring a lot of attention back to the major monster action that Warner Bros is hoping to cash in on.