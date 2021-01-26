Kevin Hart Will Star In A Major Video Game Adaptation

Assuming that the character of Roland is being played similarly to what we see in the Borderlands game, then it will likely be a bit more serious part for Kevin Hart then we're used to seeing from him. Roland is a pretty by-the-numbers soldier who doesn't actually make many jokes, or ever crack a smile. Having said that, humor is a big part of the Borderlands series on the whole and so the casting of Kevin Hart isn't that far out of left field. However, most of the comedy comes from side characters, like the robot Claptrap or the mechanic Scooter, who was voiced in the games by Mike Newmann, who was also a writer on the first game.