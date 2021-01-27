Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Eternals Star Opens Up About The MCU’s First Same-Sex Couple

Eternals title card

With the arrival of WandaVision, Marvel’s Phase Four has officially begun its rollout. Along with Black Widow, another anticipated film from Marvel Studios is the ensemble Eternals. One of the most notable aspects of the upcoming film is that it will feature Marvel’s first onscreen same-sex couple, half of which will be played by Jack Ryan star Haaz Sleiman. The actor recently spoke on being a part of franchise's first same-sex couple in the film, and its significance.

Since it was first announced in 2018, Eternals has been highly anticipated within Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four slate, partially fueled by leaks that have come out over the past few months. Haaz Sleiman will be a supporting player in the Marvel ensemble as the husband of Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry). Logo's NowNewNext recently interviewed the actor to promote his latest film Breaking Fast, and Sleiman spoke on being a part of that significant relationship. He said,

It’s my first Marvel film, so of course I’m excited. My gut feeling is you’ll be so proud. What Marvel has been able to accomplish, I’m so proud of them because they approached it in a very thoughtful way, and Phastos is one of the biggest superheroes in the film. I’m his husband, an architect; we have a child. Even though I wished I was the superhero, because when will we see an Arab Muslim openly gay actor playing a superhero? I can’t wait to see it.

Hearing how proud Haaz Sleiman is about his role in Eternals makes the film seem like a push in the right direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His words come at a time where representation in film is becoming increasingly important. Over the past few months, a few MCU stars have voiced their opinion on diversifying the next slate of films.

While Haaz Sleiman may have a supporting role in Eternals, the Marvel ensemble is filled with some of Hollywood’s top talent. Along with Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, the cast includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden in key roles in the blockbuster. The film will focus on the Eternals reuniting to defeat their archenemies, the Deviants – though not much is known about the plot beyond that. Eternals wrapped production in February 2020 with reshoots taking place this past November. It was previously set to be released in November 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the rescheduling of many Marvel Phase Four titles, and it will now be released this upcoming November instead. There have been hints dropped over the past few months about key figures and villains popping up in the film, including a connection to Thanos.

Before Eternals arrives in late 2021, Haaz Sleiman will appear as part of another same-sex couple in Breaking Fast. The film is set to arrive on March 7. Last year, he appeared in the AppleTV+ anthology Little America.

As part of the first same-sex couple, Haaz Sleiman’s role in Eternals will give Marvel fans a chance to see themselves reflected on the big screen. Given Sleiman’s words, the film will be good for representation within the MCU. Eternals will be released on November 21.

Up Next

Eternals Director Explains Why She Joined The MCU
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Pokes Fun At Mark Ruffalo For Dropping Marvel Spoilers television 2d WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Pokes Fun At Mark Ruffalo For Dropping Marvel Spoilers Mick Joest
Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardians Of The Galaxy Star May Have Just Confirmed Their Involvement news 2d Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardians Of The Galaxy Star May Have Just Confirmed Their Involvement Erik Swann
WandaVision Episode 3 “Now In Color” | Analysis & Review television 2d WandaVision Episode 3 “Now In Color” | Analysis & Review Sean O'Connell, Katie Hughes

Trending Movies

The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset TBD Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset Rating TBD
The Real Reason The Bachelor Brought New Women In For Matt James During Season 25 TBD The Real Reason The Bachelor Brought New Women In For Matt James During Season 25 Rating TBD
Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell Prep Sounds Absolutely Delightful TBD Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell Prep Sounds Absolutely Delightful Rating TBD
Old School, Legally Blonde And 10 Other College Movies And Where To Watch Them TBD Old School, Legally Blonde And 10 Other College Movies And Where To Watch Them Rating TBD
Big Ed And All The Other 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Involved In New Spinoff The Single Life TBD Big Ed And All The Other 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Involved In New Spinoff The Single Life Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information