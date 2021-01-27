Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell Prep Sounds Absolutely Delightful

Yara Shahidi Grownish

Yara Shahidi made headlines last year when it was announced that she will be Disney's new live-action Tinker Bell, playing the role in the developing Peter Pan And Wendy. And while the film isn't scheduled to actually start filming until March, it sounds like the actor is already having a blast simply preparing for the role.

With her series Grown-ish resuming its third season on Freeform, Yara Shahidi was recently a virtual guest on Good Morning America, and during the interview host Robin Roberts asked her what it has been like preparing to be Tinker Bell for a whole new generation (showing off a bunch of fan art on screen while doing so). Discussing her experience, Shahidi talked about how she has been working on the specific physicality for the performance, saying,

It's been fun and a bit absurd. I know my brother, who is my theoretical next door roommate, has heard me putting around my room trying to figure out, 'How does Tinker Bell walk? How does she land?' But it's been a really fun prep process. I've started the kind of motion capture of it all and we're just trying to figure out how we portray Tinker Bell and she's gonna be like five inches tall on screen. But we've had a really fun time and preparation has ranged from running through lines to creating playlists.

It's certainly a funny thing to imagine both doing and watching. If Yara Shahidi is doing motion capture work to play Tinker Bell, that probably means that she'll be doing plenty of wirework on set, but it's funny to think about her taking leaps off her bed so that she can perfect her landings before the start of production.

Unfortunately, all of our expectations for her performance come from our imaginations for now. Peter Pan & Wendy has not yet shown off any official concept, so we find ourselves patiently waiting for the reveal of Yara Shahidi's costume. That being said, it's pretty easy to predict that she'll be wearing a sparkly green dress, as that's the classic Disney look.

Set to be directed by David Lowery, who previously made the recent Pete's Dragon with Disney, Peter Pan & Wendy features an excellent cast beyond just Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. Young performers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will be playing the titular roles, and they will be joined by a ensemble of adults stars that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Jim Gaffigan as Hook's first mate, Mr. Smee.

Like Lady And The Tramp, and other upcoming projects like Pinocchio and The Sword In The Stone, the new live-action Walt Disney Animation remake is being made specifically as a Disney+ release, though it has not been given a specific date. With production on Peter Pan & Wendy set to start soon, we may know much more in just a few weeks.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Movie Has Cast Its Peter And Wendy news 11M Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Movie Has Cast Its Peter And Wendy Dirk Libbey
Batgirl Casting: 11 Actresses Who Have What It Takes To Fill Barbara Gordon's Shoes news 11M Batgirl Casting: 11 Actresses Who Have What It Takes To Fill Barbara Gordon's Shoes Sarah El-Mahmoud
Why Black-ish's Spinoff Grown-ish Works Better On Freeform Than ABC, According To The Star television 3y Why Black-ish's Spinoff Grown-ish Works Better On Freeform Than ABC, According To The Star Adrienne Jones

Trending Movies

Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset TBD Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset Rating TBD
Eternals Star Opens Up About The MCU’s First Same-Sex Couple TBD Eternals Star Opens Up About The MCU’s First Same-Sex Couple Rating TBD
The Real Reason The Bachelor Brought New Women In For Matt James During Season 25 TBD The Real Reason The Bachelor Brought New Women In For Matt James During Season 25 Rating TBD
Old School, Legally Blonde And 10 Other College Movies And Where To Watch Them TBD Old School, Legally Blonde And 10 Other College Movies And Where To Watch Them Rating TBD
Big Ed And All The Other 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Involved In New Spinoff The Single Life TBD Big Ed And All The Other 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Involved In New Spinoff The Single Life Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information