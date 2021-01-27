Yara Shahidi’s Tinker Bell Prep Sounds Absolutely Delightful

It's been fun and a bit absurd. I know my brother, who is my theoretical next door roommate, has heard me putting around my room trying to figure out, 'How does Tinker Bell walk? How does she land?' But it's been a really fun prep process. I've started the kind of motion capture of it all and we're just trying to figure out how we portray Tinker Bell and she's gonna be like five inches tall on screen. But we've had a really fun time and preparation has ranged from running through lines to creating playlists.