All The Godzilla Vs. Kong Release Date Changes, And When We Should Finally See The Movie

Ladies and gentlemen: the wait is almost over. After three movies and eight years of world building, the MonsterVerse is just about ready to release its very first crossover film, the epic blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. The film feels realer than ever now, having just unleashed a trailer this past Sunday, and it’s now scheduled to come out at the end of March – but what can’t be ignored is that it has taken a surprisingly long time for the movie to make its way to our eye balls, with nearly an extra year tacked on due to release date changes.