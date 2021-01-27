What Matthew McConaughey Learned About Strip Clubs While Prepping For Magic Mike With Channing Tatum

There are many lightbulb moments in finding a character for me. I hope to have found those lightbulb truths in that character before it’s time to start actually shooting… One, I see how corny this world is, for Magic Mike. Two, I noticed that as Channing [Tatum] and I noticed these men coming up and talking to us are like lawyers and bankers and accountants. And they’re very formal. And you look at them kind of going, some of them are even kind of nerdy! And 30 minutes later they’re on stage and they’re the dancers! You’re like going, ‘Wait, the nerdy guy that wasn’t even dressed cool or nothing is now that guy up there working?’ This sort of corny world that there was so little precious about it.