Why Da Five Blood’s Delroy Lindo Appreciated Chadwick Boseman On Set

This story of Chadwick Boseman’s giving nature lines up perfectly with the image that he projected, both through his work and his personal presence. The late Black Panther star’s personable nature and intense professionalism both shine in this story from Delroy Lindo. Treating Lindo’s son with an “open and welcoming” nature shows just how nice of a man Boseman truly was, but the fact that a 5-10 minute meeting was all that took place before that key Da 5 Bloods scene makes the end result even more impressive than it already is based on performance alone.

