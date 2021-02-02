Aldis Hodge: 10 Movie And TV Appearance By The One Night In Miami Actor You May Have Forgotten

For an actor who came from humble beginnings, I would say that Aldis Hodge was given a treasure trove of opportunities to build his acting craft from the start with such an impressive variety of roles that range from quick and fun to super heavy. It is clearly visible that it has all paid off if his casting as a founding member of the Justice Society of America is any proof. For even further proof of Hodge's acting ability, or the chance to to keep up with his work, you are guaranteed to find that and more here on CinemaBlend.