Ray Fisher's Cyborg: A Timeline Of The Justice League Controversy And His Potential DCEU Exit

Cyborg Is Cut From The Flash Movie

On January 6, 2021, it was reported that Cyborg was being removed from The Flash, and the role would not be recast. It had been rumored that Victor Stone would participate in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie for several years, and his involvement made sense not just because of the friendship he struck up with Barry Allen in Justice League, but because Victor Stone played a key role in Flashpoint, the comic book storyline The Flash movie is adapting. The day after the report was published, Ray Fisher said that it was not his decision to step down from The Flash, and that whether he appeared in the movie or not, he and his team were still committed to speaking with WarnerMedia about the “cycle of abuse.”