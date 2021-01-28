As Top Gun: Maverick Delay Rumors Swirl, Paramount Issues Official Response

When movies started being delayed early in 2020 there was a hope that the problem would only exist for a couple of months at the most. As time went on it became clear that theatrical delays were going to be a much bigger deal, and before long most people began to look toward 2021 as the time when things might start to improve. But so far, that's not really happening. We're already hearing rumors that movies like Black Widow and Top Gun: Maverick, which are planning to release this summer, might get pushed back once again or moved to streaming platforms.