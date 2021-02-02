Creed 3: 7 Quick Things To Know About The Michael B. Jordan Movie

In 2015, Creed brought some much-needed life to the dormant Rocky franchise with its emotional and engaging story about the son of Apollo Creed finding his place in the boxing community but also in the world around him. That was followed up with 2018’s Creed 2, which brought back stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Sylvester Stallone for another hard-hitting and emotionally-driven story with ties to the original franchise. But it has been nearly three years since we saw Adonis Creed take on the son of Ivan Drago and some may be wondering what’s going on with Creed 3.

Those holding out to see Adonis Creed go another round of action in the ring while also tackling life’s obstacles outside of it are in for some good news because Creed 3 is actually happening and there has been quite a bit of work put into over the past few years. To catch you up, we’ve put together a list of things we know about the planned sequel.