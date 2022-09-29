Michael B. Jordan Talks Bonding With Jonathan Majors On The Set Of Creed III

Jonathan Majors seems to be on a very clear path toward a new level of stardom. After getting noticed in films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and on TV in Lovecraft Country he’s set to become a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Kang and he’s also got a big role as the antagonist of the next Creed movie. Michael B. Jordan recently wrote about Majors and it seems the two have become quite close.

Jonathan Majors has been recognized by Time Magazine in their Time 100 Next list, a list of rising stars in various industries. The entry for Majors was actually written by his Creed III co-star, and director, Michael B. Jordan, who says the two of them created a “brotherhood” while filming the movie. Jordan says…

We’re very similar in a lot of ways. We bonded during the time we spent together during the production of Creed III. We created a brotherhood during that film: you sweat together, you bleed together, you cry together, laugh together. It’s a whole process.

Based on what we’ve heard about the production of Creed III, it’s not that surprising to hear that these two really bonded making the movie. It sounds like they absolutely beat the hell out of each other. While the boxing scenes are rehearsed and staged, at a certain point, it becomes impossible to make a boxing movie and not get punched in the head a few times,

In the movie, Majors and Jordan’s characters are on opposite sides, but making the movie the two of them are very much in this together, and you’re probably not going to make it very far if the person you’re shooting with isn’t doesn’t have your back. You probably come out of making a movie like Creed III either loving your co-star or never wanting to speak with them again.

Later in the piece, Michael B. Jordan talks about the actor’s particular skills and makes reference to the fact that Jonathan Majors stock has been rising at an exponential level. He says Majors has handled it all quite well. Jordan continues…

There’s a strong empathy to Jonathan and to his work. He allows people to go on the character’s journey. That’s a really great quality for an actor to have because it invites you into the film’s world. He’s an incredible talent and leading man—one I’m glad to have worked with. I’m just so impressed by how he’s handling the whirlwind he’s in, and where he’s getting ready to go.

Jonathan Majors probably should be ready for quite the whirlwind. Creed III is set to open in theaters just a couple weeks after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Majors is expected to have a significant role as Kang. If there are any movie fans who don’t already know the name Jonathan Majors, they’re going to learn it in early 2023.