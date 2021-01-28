Fantastic Beasts 3: See What Mads Mikkelsen Could Look Like Replacing Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise has been consistently entertaining audiences for decades, and it's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Wizarding World has stayed in theaters thanks to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which serves as a prequel to Harry's time on the big screen. David Yates' threequel is currently in production, although there was a major shakeup when Johnny Depp was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald. Acclaimed actor Mads Mikkelsen replaced him, and now fan art imagines what the Hannibal actor might look like as the magical villain.