News Of The World Ending Explained: How The Tom Hanks Movie Earned Its Conclusion

News of the World is a Tom Hanks western (which hit theaters in December 2020 and became available on video on demand in January 2021) about a former Civil War captain, Captain Kidd, who travels through Texan towns to deliver the news. On his journey, he meets Johanna, wonderfully played by Helena Zengel. The film follows Kidd and Johanna as they face many dangers while he tries to get Johanna to her only living relatives in Castroville, Texas. The News of the World ending showed Kidd and Johanna reaching the end of their journey, but not how either of them initially expected.

SPOILER ALERT - We're about to discuss News of The World and its ending in more specifics, so read no further if you haven't seen it yet!