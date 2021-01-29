The Help And Fried Green Tomatoes Actress Cicely Tyson Is Dead At 96

Cicely Tyson also leaves behind an impressive body of work in the television realm. Before Sounder, she appeared on shows like I Spy, The F.B.I., Gunsmoke and Mission: Impossible. 1977 saw her starring as Binta in the critically acclaimed miniseries Roots, and she hosted Saturday Night Live two years later. During the 1994-1995 TV season, Tyson led the short-lived legal drama Sweet Justice, for which she scored an Emmy nomination. As far as modern TV goes, she’s arguably best know for her guest spots on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder as Ophelia Harkness, mother of Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating, which netted her five Emmy nominations. Tyson’s final TV credits include House of Cards, Madam Secretary, Cherish the Day and the TV movie The Trip to Bountiful.