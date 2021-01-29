Comments

Timothee Chalamet Reteaming With Call Me By Your Name Director For A Cannibal Movie

Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name

Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino proved to make an excellent pair when they first had the opportunity to collaborate, with critics and audiences hailing Call Me by Your Name as one of the best films of 2017, and while we occasionally hear news about a possible sequel to that movie, now we have the news that they are set to reunite on a different project. And, weirdly enough, cannibalism is a part of the subject matter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Luca Guadagnino has settled on Bones & All as his follow up to his stellar 2018 remake of the Italian horror classic Suspiria, and Timothee Chalamet has come aboard in a supporting role.

Based on the novel of the same name by author Camille DeAngelis, the movie will star Taylor Russell (Waves) as Maren Yearly, a young woman with a terrifying problem. From a very early age she has suffered from a compulsion to eat the people she loves, and as a result her childhood was spent with her mother regularly moving around so that nobody would discover Maren's terrible secret. When the protagonist is abandoned on her sixteenth birthday, she makes the decision to try and find her father, a man she doesn't know, and gain an understanding for why she does what she does.

The trade report doesn't mention what role that Timothee Chalamet will play, but it does call it a "starring" role. It should make for an interesting follow-up to everything that the young actor has going on in 2021. Because of the pandemic, none of his 2020 movies ended up being released, but that just means that we're getting Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch this year instead (though the latter hasn't secured a release date just yet). He is also part of the all-star cast featured in Adam McKay's new Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, which is expected to land on the streaming service before the end of December.

In addition to the developing Bones & All, Timothee Chalamet is also attached to play Bob Dylan in the upcoming James Mangold-directed biopic Going Electric. The actor landed that role all the way back in January of last year, but it appears that the Luca Guadagnino film may leapfrog it on Chalamet's schedule, as the cannibal coming-of-age movie is looking to start production in the spring (either in April or May).

That's not a lot of developing projects for a performer whose star is rising as fast as Timothee Chalamet's but perhaps he's trying to keep his schedule clear so that if Dune winds up being a massive hit he can be immediately ready to jump back into Paul Atreides' stillsuit.

Bones & All doesn't currently have a distributor attached, and therefore no set release date, but hopefully we'll learn more interesting news about it soon enough.

