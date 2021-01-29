Timothee Chalamet Reteaming With Call Me By Your Name Director For A Cannibal Movie

The trade report doesn't mention what role that Timothee Chalamet will play, but it does call it a "starring" role. It should make for an interesting follow-up to everything that the young actor has going on in 2021. Because of the pandemic, none of his 2020 movies ended up being released, but that just means that we're getting Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch this year instead (though the latter hasn't secured a release date just yet). He is also part of the all-star cast featured in Adam McKay's new Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, which is expected to land on the streaming service before the end of December.