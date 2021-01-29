Denzel Washington Pays Tribute To The Late Chadwick Boseman And The Generation Of Hollywood Actors Who Came After Him

Denzel Washington’s relationship with Chadwick Boseman goes back to the late actor’s college years. Boseman revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that his acting teacher Phylicia Rashad was able to secure a benefactor to fund his studies at the University of Oxford. The benefactor turned out to be Washington. When Boseman revealed the fact to the legendary actor, he jokingly responded that the Black Panther star owed him money. But Washington’s appreciation for the late actor's skills was highlighted in a documentary on the making of Ma Rainey.