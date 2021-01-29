Could Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Appear In The Flash Movie? Here’s What She Said

DC's Flash movie hasn't even begun filming yet and won't be released for nearly two years, assuming it isn't delayed yet again. Still, it's one of the most talked about projects coming from DC. The movie has been confirmed to be an adaptation of the Flashpoint comic storyline, and as such, appears set to bring in the multiple film versions of DC characters that we've seen on the screen over the years. We know that Michael Keaton's Batman will appear in some capacity, so could we see any of that Batman's rogues gallery as well? Like, say Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman.