Walt Disney World Has Fixed A Broken Ride In A Hilariously Low Tech Way

I mean, on the one hand, it makes some sense. While you could just stick the Donald cutout on the stage, he's going to look really weird next two a pair of functioning animatronics. So if you replace all three characters, it's a little less obvious that stuff is broken. But the entire story of the Gran Fiesta Tour is about Jose and Panchito trying to find Donald, and so not having the Three Caballeros together at the end of the right basically ruins the storytelling. At the same time, considering the ways that Walt Disney Imagineering frequently wows us, this is certainly something of a let down.