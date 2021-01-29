Scream 5’s David Arquette Explains Upside To Filming Pandemic

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance for the past few years, to the delight of fans. And in addition to new properties, many classic franchises have been given new life as a result. That's certainly the case with the upcoming fifth Scream movie, which wrapped principal photography at the end of 2020. The trio of original heroes are returning for this new installment, and franchise star David Arquette recently revealed one upside to filming during a pandemic.
Since COVID-19 shut down sets around the world last spring, there's been a number of new health and safety protocols put in place for cast/crew members to return to work safely. Scream 5 started production in the midst of this, allowing the schedule to be built around our new reality. David Arquette has since spoken to that experience, and revealed how the use of masks invigorated performances. As he put it,
You do rehearsals with your mask on. And then you take the mask off and it’s your scene but it’s the first time you’ve done it face to face. And it gives you this other layer of discovery when you’re having a scene with someone and see their face for the first time. There are certain things that are really interesting about it, and others that are a real drag obviously.
Honestly, this is pretty fascinating. Because while it might be inconvenient to follow the new health guidelines while working on the new Scream (including the cast being in isolation), it did allow for some unique acting moments. Namely because connecting face to face was fresh in that moment, likely helping to buoy energy on set.
David Arquette's comments to Radio Times help peel back the curtain on the mysterious fifth Scream movie. Almost nothing is known about the film's contents, but hardcore fans were thrilled to see Arquette return to the franchise alongside Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. And while the cast and crew stepped onto a new type of set, there were unexpected advantages to these changes.
Acting is a strange profession that requires all of one's body and emotions. And with scenes typically needing take after take, performers are expected to maintain the same level of energy throughout. But as David Arquette mentions, there were lots of moments of discovery and surprise while filming Scream 5 because the cast had previously only rehearsed in their masks. It should be interesting to see how this translates to the performances.
The upcoming Scream movie is the first to go into production since the death of horror legend Wes Craven. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the new sequel, and are massive fans of the late filmmaker's work. In fact that's how they managed to convince Neve Campbell and company to return for another murderous adventure through Woodsboro. We'll just have to see who makes it out alive.
