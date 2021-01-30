Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Explains Why She Took Her Superhero Role

Taking on an iconic superhero role is a huge decision for any actor. For Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU, signing on to the franchise meant big changes to her life and career. With her appearances in the cinematic universe so far, she’s helped usher in a new generation of fans for the character -- and it turns out those fans are a big part of why she took the role to begin with, though maybe not for reasons you’d expect.