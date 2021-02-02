The Biggest Regret Michelle Pfeiffer Has From Turning Down Silence of The Lambs

It’s easy to see where Michelle Pfeiffer is coming from. It couldn’t have been easy to pass up on the opportunity to be in such an iconic film, but she hasn’t done bad for herself either. Ahead of The Silence of the Lambs she earned two consecutive Academy Award nominations. Later, she also starred as Catwoman alongside Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. In recent years, she has joined the ranks of the MCU as the original Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp.