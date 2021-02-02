Comments

What’s Happening With Baby Driver 2, According To Edgar Wright

So far, all of Edgar Wright’s movies have been self-contained affairs. Sure, each entry in the Cornetto trilogy stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, but they’re all stories that can be enjoyed on their own without having seen the others. However, Wright is preparing to jump into the sequel game with Baby Driver 2, which has been in development for a little over three years now. It’s been a while since we’ve had an update on that project, but Wright has assured fans that he’s made progress putting the sequel together.

During a recent interview about his new documentary The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright was asked about Baby Driver 2’s progress. He responded thusly to Variety:

It's written. I've written like three drafts of it. You get fans on social media asking, ‘What's happening with blah blah blah,' and it's like, 'You know there's a global pandemic, right?'

So there you have it: Baby Driver 2 isn’t just a movie that Edgar Wright thought about making, but then set it aside. He’s finished writing the script, an integral component of any feature film. Granted, it’s hard to say when Baby Driver 2 will be able to start rolling cameras, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging. But at the very least, Wright is still interested in bringing the next chapter of getaway driver Baby’s story to life.

Along with being a critical success, Baby Driver currently ranks as Edgar Wright’s most commercially successful movie, collecting nearly $227 million worldwide off a reported $34 million budget. In addition to Ansel Elgort starring as the eponymous character, Baby Driver starred Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez and Jon Bernthal.

In early July 2017, just a week after Baby Driver’s release, Edgar Wright revealed that Sony Pictures had asked him to think about writing a sequel. Five months later, Wright revealed that conversations about making Baby Driver 2 happen were unfolding, and by July 2019, Ansel Elgort stated that the filmmaker had shown him an earlier draft of the script. Elgort is next set to appear as Tony in the West Side Story remake, but given the sexual assault allegations that were directed against the actor in June 2020, it’s unclear if the plan is still for him to reprise Baby in Baby Driver 2, or if Wright is considering recasting the role.

Regardless, even though we’re a long ways from Baby Driver 2 being placed in front of our eyeballs, that doesn’t there will be a lack of Edgar Wright content in the near future. In addition to The Sparks Brothers surely finding a home somewhere following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Wright also has Last Night in Soho coming in the fall. The horror movie follows a young woman who somehow finds herself in 1960s London and meeting her idol, only for time to start falling apart with shady consequences. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg.

Last Night in Soho is slated to come out on October 22, 2021, and once more concrete information concerning Baby Driver 2 is announced, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, our 2021 release schedule is available for your perusal.

