What’s Happening With Baby Driver 2, According To Edgar Wright

So far, all of Edgar Wright’s movies have been self-contained affairs. Sure, each entry in the Cornetto trilogy stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, but they’re all stories that can be enjoyed on their own without having seen the others. However, Wright is preparing to jump into the sequel game with Baby Driver 2, which has been in development for a little over three years now. It’s been a while since we’ve had an update on that project, but Wright has assured fans that he’s made progress putting the sequel together.