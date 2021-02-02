Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adorably Pointing Out That His Grandfather Is In The First Movie

Does Tom Felton's grandfather appear on screen any more during Harry potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? You'll have to keep tuning in to the actor's Instagram feed to find out. It certainly doesn't appear that the actor himself remembers when his grandfather shows up, as each time it happens he seems legitimately surprised. Although Felton has admitted that he hasn't seen any of the Harry Potter movies since their premiere, which means he hasn't watched this one in a decade. Perhaps he knew when all these moments happened once, but has forgotten in the past few years. Certainly, a lot has happened to Tom Felton in the last 10 years.