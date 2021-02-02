Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adorably Pointing Out That His Grandfather Is In The First Movie

Leave a Comment
We're all looking for ways to get through a global pandemic with our sanity intact. Harry Potter franchise actor Tom Felton has found a pretty fun way to entertain himself and others. He's been rewatching the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Instagram, and filming himself while he does it. The actor been broadcasting the movie in pieces about 20 minutes at a time, and if you're a serious fan it's likely a lot of fun to follow along and watch the actor's reaction to this more than 10-year-old film that Felton apparently hasn't seen since it premiered.
Of course, the best thing about [watching the videos](https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKhqW22DANg/) made by Tom Felton recently has been a new game you can play, called "spot Tom's grandfather." It turns out that, Felton's actual grandfather is a background extra in the first film who shows up on camera a few different times. The first time comes during the scene when all the young witches and wizards walk into the great hall for the first time, just after the audience is introduced to Draco Malfoy. Felton seemed a little shocked to see him, saying...
That's my grandfather on the far right, right now.
The next time Tom Felton saw his grandfather came when Professor Quirrell came running into the great hall to warn everybody about the troll in the dungeon. This time Felton got even more excited, as the camera gives a clear shot of the actor's grandfather, and then the very next shot was one of Draco Malfoy. As he put it,
That's my gramps! Oh my days, it actually goes my gramps then me.
But Tom Felton is still not done pointing out his grandfather in the first Harry Potter movie. He shows up a third time, in the crowd for the quidditch match, sitting next to the announcer, Lee Jordan. As you might have guessed Felton was excited, saying:
There's my grandpa again — the guy with the beard ... Right next to Lee Jordan.
For those who want to play their own game of "spot Tom's grandfather," here's a post from early last year where the actor included this later shot so you know just which background extra you're looking for.
Does Tom Felton's grandfather appear on screen any more during Harry potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? You'll have to keep tuning in to the actor's Instagram feed to find out. It certainly doesn't appear that the actor himself remembers when his grandfather shows up, as each time it happens he seems legitimately surprised. Although Felton has admitted that he hasn't seen any of the Harry Potter movies since their premiere, which means he hasn't watched this one in a decade. Perhaps he knew when all these moments happened once, but has forgotten in the past few years. Certainly, a lot has happened to Tom Felton in the last 10 years.