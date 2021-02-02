Gaming Network G4 Apologizes For Not Re-Launching Yet In Hilarious Video

People get nostalgic for cancelled television shows all the time, but it’s not too often they get nostalgic for cancelled networks. Then again, G4 was never some run of the mill cable channel. It always punched well above its weight in cultural relevance, which is why it was such a shock when it ceased operations back in 2014. Last year, a planned revival for 2021 was publicly announced, but it’s 2021 and G4 isn’t here yet. Fear not, though, gamers, the network did drop an apology video over the weekend, and if it’s any indication of the tone we’ll be getting, we’re all in for some good times weirdness.